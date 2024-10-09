The Seattle Times editorial board mistakenly argues that HB 1589 will stress the region’s electric grid, thereby increasing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Puget Sound Energy and other utilities face long timelines to plan, permit and construct a bigger, greener electricity grid. If the state’s power demand grows too quickly in the interim, utilities will have no choice but to ramp up or import greenhouse gas-emitting sources for electricity. Strain on the grid—exacerbated by power-hungry data center development—is growing. Meanwhile, a PSE consultant found that, if gas customers all switched to cold climate heat pumps, an additional 8 gigawatts of peak electricity will be needed on the grid in 2045.”—Seattle Times editorial board

FACT: HB 1589 will not drive electricity demand spikes, and it improves grid planning. Plus, shifting more buildings from gas to electricity will actually reduce Washington’s overall energy demand.

As the editorial board points out, demand for electricity in the Northwest is rising. But what it gets wrong is why; converting buildings from natural gas to electricity is not it. Less than 10 percent of the Northwest’s growth in electricity demand between 2025 and 2050 will come from converting residential buildings from burning fossil fuels such as gas to using electricity. Far more of the rising power demand over the next 25 years (more than half) will come from electrifying transportation. Plus, as the editorial board notes, energy-hungry data centers are behind much of the uptick in power demand in the region.

Make no mistake, grid upgrades are necessary for meeting Washington’s climate goals, as Sightline has studied extensively. But the editorial board’s evocation of the overloaded grid in the context of HB 1589 and Initiative 2066 is a red herring. Planning for residential electrification will not break the grid.

In fact, HB 1589 improves grid planning. If PSE proposes a project to electrify part of its gas service territory (something, to be clear, the law does not require), it must proactively coordinate with the relevant local electric utility to preserve system reliability and ensure sufficient grid capacity. Initiative 2066 would repeal this grid-planning provision.

More broadly, HB 1589 requires PSE to propose a workable plan for meeting the state’s climate goals, rather than winging it. The law asks the utility to map out what it would entail in practice to follow the recommendations in study after study (including Washington’s own 2021 state energy strategy), which show that electrification is the cheapest and most efficient way to meet state goals to curb emissions from buildings.

The editorial board also fails to mention that electrifying buildings reduces the state’s demand for energy, compared to keeping them hooked up to gas. That’s again because of heat pumps’ superior efficiency ratings relative to their gas counterparts. Residential and commercial buildings in the Northwest will use 30 percent more energy in 2050 if they keep burning gas than if they electrify.

The editorial board also misleads readers into thinking that HB 1589 jeopardizes the region’s greenhouse gas targets. But since it passed the Clean Energy Transformation Act in 2019, Washington has required all utilities, including PSE, to achieve 100 percent clean electricity standards by 2050. Nothing in HB 1589 changes that requirement.