This week, I joined KBOO Community Radio‘s Barbara Bernstein to look back at 2019 and ahead to 2020. We talked about the successes—and the frustrations—of the past year and what to expect as the Northwest continues its fight against major fracked gas infrastructure projects. In this episode, we covered climate despair, the Jordan Cove LNG export project, the Kalama methanol project, Governor Jay Inslee’s new opposition to fracked gas development, and the regional gas industry’s million-dollar PR campaign, and plenty more.

You can listen to the complete program in the embedded audio clip below:

Also, of interest to Sightline readers may be a September 2019 program that Barbara and I did looking at fracking and petrochemicals along the Ohio River in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio. This episode covers the ecological and social destruction ravaging Appalachian communities—and the advocates who are fighting to turn the idea. Along the way, we also unpacked the meaning of two major climate actions in Washington State that took place during Climate Strike week: a four-day walk led by the Protectors of the Salish Sea, that journeyed from the Tacoma LNG tank to the Washington State Capitol in Olympia, and a protest at the Washington Department of Ecology calling on that agency to deny the shorelines permit for the world’s largest methanol refinery proposed for Kalama.

That audio clip is available here: