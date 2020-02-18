Join Sightline executive director Alan Durning and New York Times reporter Conor Dougherty for an evening of conversation about housing affordability at the Forum (Town Hall) in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Dougherty—whose book, Golden Gates: Fighting for Housing in America, was released on Tuesday—and Durning will tell cautionary tales of the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as outline decades of history and economic forces that brought us to this pivotal moment for housing in this country. There will also be time set aside at the end of the program for a question-and-answer session with the audience.

Doors open at 6:30 pm and the event begins at 7:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased ($5, plus fees) by clicking on the button below.

In Golden Gates, Dougherty peels back the history of California’s politics and economic forces that enacted and reinforced exclusionist housing policies that raise the cost of living and exacerbate inequality. Dougherty writes, “The region’s housing cost problems are so longstanding and extreme that it provides a bright and fully formed picture of how housing goes wrong and the mix of solutions that can help fix it.”

With propulsive storytelling and ground-level reporting, Dougherty dives into the issues and history surrounding zoning and density, poverty and the rise of tech, segregation and gentrification, eviction and homelessness, NIMBYism and YIMBYism.