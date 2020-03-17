How will coronavirus impact American elections this year? States and cities are starting to shut down schools and gatherings—even bars and restaurants—in an attempt to slow the virus’s spread, so will they close down polling places too? It’s quite possible. Some primaries are already affected. Even if polls are open, when social distancing is advised, voters and poll workers alike might heed social distancing advisories and stay away. Democracy only works if voters who want to can vote. The answer is mail-out ballots, or Vote By Mail.

Fortunately, this solution to make elections safe and accessible is readily available. And pandemic or no, this solution also makes all elections easier for voters to participate in—demonstrably boosting turnout (by a lot), cheaper to administer, and more secure (mailed-out paper ballots are not only virus-proof and suppression-proof, but Russia-proof too).

Vote By Mail means the state mails ballots to voters and voters can fill them in in the comfort (and safety) of their own home. You can then return the ballot in the mail or, just as often, bring the ballot to a secure drop-off location. That’s why we sometimes call it Vote At Home—the main point is that you can fill in the ballot at home on your own time. You may or may not return it by mail.

How quickly can we move to virus-proof Vote by Mail?

Every single state right now mails out at least some ballots so that people can Vote By Mail or Vote At Home instead of coming to a polling place.



Some states mail ballots to all voters, while others mail to anyone who asks for a Vote At Home ballot, and others will only mail to certain voters who have an “excuse” for wanting a ballot in the mail. That means most election administrators already have some experience with Vote By Mail. The question of the moment is: how quickly can those states that only mail out some ballots ramp up their efforts to let many, most, or all voters Vote By Mail this for Election Day this November? For states wanting to mail more ballots, start with these resources from the National Vote at Home Institute and guidance from the Brennan Center for Justice.

Western states are leading the way in helping voters Vote By Mail—in 2018, fully two-thirds of voters in the West used a mailed-out ballot (see blue line in the graph below). Other parts of the country have some work to do—in the Northeast, a paltry six percent of voters used a mailed-out ballot. Though some non-Western states have already made progress: in 2018, about one-third of Florida voters Voted By Mail. If all western states pushed their mailed-out ballot rates close to 100 percent, and other states boosted mailed-out ballot rates to closer to western rates, the United States could empower voters to continue to participate in democracy this year with much less risk of polling places spreading disease.

Five states (green in the map below) already mail ballots to all registered voters: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. These states are prepared for all voters to vote, virus-free.

Fifteen states (striped in the map below) mail all ballots in certain elections (usually special elections) or certain jurisdictions (often rural counties where it is burdensome to run polling places): Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Wyoming. These election administrators have experience with running an entire election by Vote By Mail. For example, in Idaho, 21 of the 44 counties have at least one precinct that uses only mailed ballots. These states could use their experience to increase their number of mailed ballots, or perhaps declare 2020 a special election that qualifies for letting everyone Vote At Home.

Vote by Mail—In place, but only by request

Seven states (blue in the map below) currently let anyone request to have their ballot mailed to them in every election (no need to sign up again): Arizona, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, and North Dakota. These states have much of the experience and infrastructure they need in place. They just need to (1) encourage more voters to request their mailed-out ballot now, and (2) make sure they have the printing, mailing, and drop-off capacities to handle a surge in Vote by Mail ballots.

The twenty-three light blue states allow any voter to request to Vote By Mail, but they have to re-request the ballot every election or every year. Similar to the states above, these states already have the bones in place, but they should consider removing the requirement that voters have to re-request their mailed-ballot. Just assume that anyone who Votes At Home is going to love it and want to do it again.

Every voter has an excuse to Vote by Mail in a pandemic

Finally, the sixteen states (white in the map above) only let certain people request to Vote By Mail, those who have an “excuse” not to come to the polls, such as people with a disability. These states are in the worst position in the face of the pandemic, as they have limited capacity to print and mail ballots, and fewer voters have experienced Voting At Home. However, the states and their voters could rise to the challenge. States could change the rules and allow any voter to request a mailed-out ballot, start preparing for a swell in the list of voters who want to Vote By Mail, and start educating voters about how to use a mailed-out ballot. As we take urgent steps to flatten the coronavirus curve, every voter has an “excuse” to want to Vote By Mail—not wanting to spread a pandemic.

The coronavirus might stop weddings and university classes for now, but we shouldn’t let it impair elections. We have the tools to ensure that everyone eligible can safely cast a ballot and have their voice heard—-Vote by Mail is fair, safe, easy and tested. We all should be able to vote from the convenience and safety of our home—for our own health and the health of our democracy.