The new year is proving to be a promising one for Northwest climate progress, especially for the movement opposing fossil fuel development, which we’ve taken to calling The Green Line. One measure of the movement’s success—hard won over many years in countless communities around the region—is a trio of new stories about its history, cast of characters, and surprising success.

All these resources are worth absorbing as the anti-fossil fuel movement considers what’s ahead in 2021. There is still important work to be done mopping up the remnants of the proposed fossil fuel expansions that have threatened the region over the past decade, including likely appeals from rejected projects and a few unresolved schemes like Tacoma LNG and the Trans Mountain Pipeline in British Columbia. At the same time, the Thin Green Line should begin expanding its scope to begin dismantling the dirty energy infrastructure that was built over the course of the 20th century and that cannot, for the sake of the climate, be allowed to operate much longer.