On top of air pollution, recent research has identified a less recognized health risk: noise. A Danish study found that 11 percent of all dementia cases can be attributed to exposure to road traffic noise, and that a further three percent could be attributed to exposure to railway noise. While further research into the mechanism is needed, the release of stress hormones and disturbance of sleep are suspected causes. Similarly, an Ontario-based study shows that living close to heavy traffic is associated with a significantly higher incidence of dementia.

Together, these studies strongly suggest that separating people’s homes from the most acute sources of noise and air pollution could add years to residents’ lives, while reducing asthma in children and dementia in the elderly.

But you’d never guess that based on city actions. For example, Vancouver recently approved a new rental apartment on a truck route serving Western Canada’s largest port, while maintaining its ban on similar homes one or two blocks into the neighborhood.

The Secured Rental Policy

The Secured Rental Policy is a 348-page document that does two main things. First, it legalizes up to six-story, rental buildings on most city-designated arterials. Second, for blocks on arterials, it legalizes up to four-story rental buildings on the faces of the block lined by residential side streets. These building types would be permitted outright—that is, no further city council approvals or hearings required.

At present, most arterial roads in Vancouver are zoned for commercial use, under “C-2” zoning, which allows four-story apartment buildings. But because Canadian taxes and regulations make condominium development more viable than rentals, new homes in these zones have mostly been condos. To encourage rental homes in C-2 zones, the Secured Rental Policy would permit up to six stories, while condos would remain restricted to four stories.

Along arterials currently zoned for detached houses and duplexes, the proposed policy would allow up to five stories of all-rental housing, or up to six stories with affordable housing included (one-fifth of the building offered at least 30 percent below market rents).

And on the side streets of blocks on arterials, the Policy would permit up to four stories of all-rental housing, with no affordability requirements. (Unfortunately, a consultant’s study projects little new four-story redevelopment because the proposal’s density limitations would make financial viability difficult to achieve.)

Arterial streets often host higher capacity transit lines, and Sightline Institute is certainly supportive of transit-oriented development, as we have shared here, here, and here. The issue at play is one of choice: arterial streets should not be the only places where families living on lower incomes should be able to afford.

In the map below, the dark blue shows where six-story rentals would be allowed, and the light blue where four-story rentals would be allowed. Red areas would retain commercial zoning. Apartments would remain banned in the vast white areas in between.

(Note that the policy would not apply to areas that have recently completed or are undergoing their own planning process, shown in grey. Some of these plans will or already do include some limited provision for off-arterial rental homes, though all of them provide for the highest densities on the busiest roads. Also, the Secured Rental Policy does not cover the Squamish Nation’s Sen̓áḵw, a waterfront, 12-tower, minimal-parking, rental project that is on reserve land beyond the reach of Vancouver’s zoning code.)

Vancouver approved an earlier version of the Secured Rental Policy in November of 2019, although no actual rezoning resulted. City staff noted at the time that rentals were concentrated on arterial streets, and that this “created an inequitable environment, where renters have limited housing choice.” Accordingly, the 2019 proposal called for expanding rental apartments into lower-density areas, and specifically, would have legalized rentals on most block faces within 150 meters of an arterial road.

Find this article interesting? Support more research like this with a gift!

In March and April of 2020, however, staff encountered significant opposition to rental apartments in lower-density areas. Opponents were specifically concerned about the Kitsilano and Point Grey neighborhoods, on Vancouver’s traditionally wealthier west side, where concerned neighbors have referred to building rental homes as “dropping the ghetto on Kitsilano.”

When the Secured Rental Policy returned to Council for implementation in June of 2020, council deferred and delayed any rezoning by a vote of 6-5, sending it back to staff for more consultation. The punt back to staff was supported by Councilors Bligh, Carr, Fry, Hardwick, Swanson, and Wiebe. Councilors Boyle, De Genova, Dominato, Kirby-Yung, and Mayor Stewart opposed the delay, citing the need for faster action on getting more rental homes built.

Finally, this November, Council will vote on rezoning changes under the revamped, modestly scaled-back Secured Rental Policy.

Vancouver City Council Could Allow Rentals on Quiet Streets

Most Vancouver renters were long ago priced out of the detached home market. Then they were priced out of the condo market. And now, the city’s zoning laws mandate that most new rental housing gets built in undesirable locations, unfairly exposing apartment-dwellers to the increased health risks that come from living on busy, arterial roads.