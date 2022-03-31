The pro-housing YIMBYtown conference is just around the corner, and for those in the Portland area, good news! Its two evening events will be open to the public—and you won’t want to miss them.

Public Testimony: Housing Advocates Sound Off at the Story Slam

A Moth-style storytelling event featuring a broad range of tales about finding and defining home.

Monday, April 11, 7:30–9:00 p.m. PT: Stage 722 (Morrison Market, 722 SE 10th Ave, Portland, OR)

Buy Tickets Here

How Do We Get Home? Abundant Housing for a Sustainable, Equitable Future

The closing keynote discussion of the conference will focus on the intersections of housing abundance, climate, houselessness, and racial justice, moderated by Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Dave Miller and featuring panelists:

Jerusalem Demsas, policy reporter with The Atlantic (formerly of Vox)

Rukaiyah Adams, Board Chair, Albina Vision Trust

Sam Diaz, executive director of 1000 Friends of Oregon

Marisa Zapata, PhD, Director of Portland State University’s Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative and Associate Professor of Land-Use Planning

Wednesday, April 13, 7:30–9:00 p.m. PT, Revolution Hall (1300 SE Stark St, Portland, OR)

Buy Tickets Here

Both events will feature food and drink available for purchase from on-site vendors starting at 6:00 p.m. Arrive early, enjoy a bite, and meet others from near and far working to advance abundant housing in our communities. See you there!

With questions, contact [email protected].

For more information on the YIMBYtown 2022 conference, taking place April 11–13 at Portland State University, see yimby.town. Hosted by Sightline Institute, Portland: Neighbors Welcome, and Portland State University, it will be the fourth gathering of “Yes in My Back Yard” (YIMBY) community leaders, organizers, planners, policymakers, educators, housing providers, and anyone eager to share resources and strategies for building more affordable, sustainable, and equitable communities. Find YIMBYtown on Twitter and Facebook.