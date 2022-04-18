Takeaways The only real ceiling on the prices of old homes is the price of new homes competing with them.

Cutting the price of new homes requires allowing them to be built more cheaply.

Allowing more homes is essential, but it’s only part of the story.

This is also the case with everything else we buy. Like hamburgers.

Sometimes it’s hard for me to remember how normal Cascadians think about housing. After all, I’ve spent the last 10 years in an ever-spiraling obsession with housing policy. (Wait. Maybe that’s exactly what makes me a normal Cascadian. Anyway…)

This is how I suspect most normal people think about housing:

Prices are ridiculously high. New apartment buildings near me are annoying. But I can deal, because more apartments are supposed to be the answer to the price thing. But how can that possibly be the answer when the prices of the new apartments are so high? Developers must be building too fancy. They should build less fancy.

Guess what? Normal people are correct. I’ve spent the last 10 years in housing policy learning that all of the above is basically true. The main factor driving the cost of all housing is the cost of building new housing.

If we want our cities’ older homes to cost less, either to buy or rent, we need it to be less expensive to create a new home. Why? Here’s one way I like to think about it.

Home prices are like hamburger prices

A Big Mac sells for $4.89 right now for two reasons. First, because it costs less than $4.89 to give someone a Big Mac. Second, because a Whopper, which tastes better, sells for $7.29.

McDonald’s would love to raise the price of a Big Mac to $6 or $8, but it can’t. It’s competing with Burger King on both price and quality. If it jacks the price too high, I’m buying a Whopper instead.

The seller (or landlord) of an existing home is McDonald’s. There’s a puddle in the cellar and the kitchen window is jammed shut, but that’s not going to stop the seller from raising the sale price (or rent) anyway… right up until the point where the landlord is afraid the unit will sit empty for a precious month or three. And what might make the unit sit empty? If I can find a nicer place—like, say, a newly built one—for not much more money.

The developer of a new home is Burger King. (With me so far?)

Next question: Why isn’t Burger King, or Burgerville, or some other voracious capitalist, putting greedy McDonald’s out of business by selling the Whopper for $5?

Because it costs somebody more than $5 to hand you a Whopper. If you’re losing money on every Whopper, selling more Whoppers won’t help.

There are a lot of other complications to housing, of course. (To food, too.) But in the end, pricing mostly comes down to cost. The price of existing homes is held down (or driven up), more than anything else, by the cost factors of creating new housing.

Busting housing myths

Once I grokked this two-step between costs and prices, a lot of things started to make sense.

Here’s one: Why isn’t the answer to homelessness “just let the market build”? Because even cheap old homes cost money to keep habitable: upkeep, utilities, property taxes. Wherever you live, that stuff comes to a few hundred bucks a month. Many people simply don’t have that much money in a month, let alone enough for other necessities. One way or another, ending homelessness requires those people having more money, or else an equivalent home subsidy. (Sightline’s general take: give poor people money.)

Here’s another: Why not cap rent hikes in older buildings at the inflation rate? Because upkeep, utilities, and property taxes regularly rise faster than inflation. If the cost of a hamburger were capped at $1, hamburgers wouldn’t start selling for $1. What would happen is you wouldn’t be able to buy a hamburger anymore, except maybe on the black market where they’d go for $30 each.

If all of us deserve a home, and I happen to agree with the 1948 United Nations General Assembly that we all do, there’s no alternative to taxing and spending. And if we also want to avoid housing shortages like today’s, there’s also no alternative to making homes cost less to build.

How to cut the cost factors of housing

This brings me back to where we started. Prices are ridiculously high. Developers must be building too fancy. They should build less fancy.

Here’s the bad news. I promise you’re not going to like it. Remember how Whoppers taste better?

“Fancy” is just another word for “nice.” And we the people, who want everyone to have nice things, are constantly trying to get this to happen by requiring everyone to purchase nice things.

For example, yards are nice. Many places require everyone who wants a home to also purchase a yard. (This was called “single-family zoning,” and fortunately Oregon was the first state to mostly end it.) Other very nice, mandatory things include windows, coated electric cables, and indoor plumbing, all cost factors that should probably remain mandatory in new homes.

In between are a bunch of other nice but nonessential things. In the current issue of Willamette Week, I go into five specific ideas for cutting the cost of new homes. Or if you’re an audio person, I also talked about three of them with Brianna Wheeler on the newspaper’s podcast.

In the end, here’s the thing: different people define home differently. We all prioritize different aspects of housing compared to all the other important parts of our lives. And when our governments require homes to be a certain level of “nice” to be allowed to exist, they’re making assumptions that don’t apply to everyone. Some of those rules are well worth their costs. Others aren’t.

Or, to steal a phrase from my Willamette Week editor, Aaron Mesh: today’s housing rules mean you can’t have it your way.