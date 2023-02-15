A. Zoning Reform

These bills reform zoning laws and other local codes that make it illegal or cost-prohibitive to build the many types of housing, including so-called “middle housing” like duplexes, triplexes, backyard cottages, and small apartment buildings, that Washington needs to overcome its massive shortage of homes.

Legalize middle housing in residential neighborhoods

HB 1110 / SB 5190 legalizes duplexes, fourplexes, or sixplexes, depending on city size and proximity to transit, schools, and parks, on all residential lots in Washington’s urban communities, subject to the same building form and site restrictions that apply to single-detached houses. Read more from Sightline and the Black Home Initiative.

Make it easier for homeowners to add ADUs (three bills)

HB 1337 removes local regulatory barriers to accessory dwelling units (ADUs), including parking mandates, renter bans (requirements for owners to live on-site), excessive impact fees, and various other restrictions such as minimum lots sizes and bans on stand-alone ADUs. Read more.

HB 1276 / SB 5235 is a weaker bill that ends renter bans with exceptions, legalizes detached ADUs and two ADUs per lot on larger lots, but leaves ADU parking mandates untouched.

HB 1133 / SB 5357 legalizes detached ADUs on properties located outside of designated urban growth areas.

Legalize lot splitting to create lots for smaller, less expensive houses

HB 1245 / SB 5364 allows homeowners to sell off part of their house lot for the construction of another house, authorizing subdivision into lots as small as 1,500 square feet. This creates more affordable homeownership choices, while also providing financial options for existing owners. Read more from Sightline and from the Black Home Initiative.

Legalize more homes and jobs near transit

SB 5466 / HB 1517 legalizes midsize apartment buildings within three-quarters of a mile from bus stops with frequent service, and larger buildings within a quarter-mile of light rail stations, enabling the creation of hundreds of thousands of needed new homes closer to where residents work, learn, and recreate. Read more.

Make parking optional near transit

HB 1351 / SB 5456 eliminates local requirements for off-street parking in new housing or commercial developments located within a half-mile of transit stops with 15-minute service, and within a quarter-mile of stops with 30-minute service. Read more.

Loosen restrictions on adding housing to existing buildings

HB 1042 makes it easier to add housing within the envelope of existing multifamily buildings by exempting the added units from parking mandates, density limits, and other potential regulatory barriers.

Legalize single-stair apartment buildings up to six stories

SB 5491 (see also HB 1167, just below) raises the height limit of buildings with a single stairway from the current typical limit of three stories a) to five stories for purely residential buildings and b) six stories for buildings with commercial uses on the first floor, all subject to size restrictions and additional fire safety measures. Read more.

Apply the residential building code to middle housing

HB 1167 instructs the Washington Building Code Council to modify the residential code so that it applies to multifamily housing with up to six units. Like SB 5491, it also legalizes single-stair apartments. The original bill had other provisions to loosen regulations that were amended out.

Create special regulations for middle housing

HB 1401 authorizes local governments to create design standards and an expedited permit process for houses, duplexes, triplexes, and ADUs no larger than 1,801 square feet per unit.

Reform regulations for small-scale condominiums

SB 5258 / HB 1298 modifies condo laws on construction defect actions and warranties, deposit requirements, and local government planning, and would exempt condo sales to first-time homebuyers from the real estate excise tax. Read more about previous condo reform.

Reduce conflict between homebuilding and tree preservation

HB 1078 authorizes local governments to create a “tree bank”—a designated area in which trees can be planted to compensate for trees removed elsewhere to enable the construction of housing. Read more about trees and infill housing.

Establish permitting targets for new housing and penalties for failure to meet them

SB 5609 instructs the Department of Commerce to calculate the amount of housing each local government needs to produce by 2033 to eliminate the state’s housing shortage and to require them to approve permits for that amount of housing. Those jurisdictions that fail to do so would become ineligible to receive from the state their portion of the real estate excise tax.

Allow more housing as a climate strategy

HB 1181 / SB 5203 makes a broad set of changes to the Growth Management Act to address climate change, including a provision for local governments to legalize higher-density housing.