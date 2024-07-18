Last month, I caught the new feature-length documentary Majority Rules at its theatrical release in New York City’s East Village.

The film was riveting—and not just because it made my researcher heart flutter to see a story about election reform projected on the same screen as the blockbusters. The story follows Alaskans’ vote to upgrade their election system to an all-party open primary combined with a ranked choice general election. The road to implementation in 2022 is packed full of surprising alliances, fierce pushback from political parties, and a last-minute special election. After Alaska’s longest-serving Congressman unexpectedly dies, dozens of candidates jump into the race—including former Governor Sarah Palin—and they learn how these new voting systems changed the unwritten rules of campaigning.

It’s an in-depth chronicle of the reform struggle in Alaska, a story that unfolds as a gripping drama, but leaves you with a promising model for shoring up democratic systems and civic norms that otherwise feel frayed. There are systems that mean the majority actually rules—and Alaska is getting it right.