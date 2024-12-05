Reintroducing: Your Local Library, a Critical Tool for Democracy

“A community is not a machine. It is not a cogs-and-gears device or an elegant algorithm designed by an engineer to maximize efficiency. A community is a garden: a complex adaptive ecosystem in which all kinds of life is striving to thrive, a riot of diversity with the potential for both beautiful bounty and terrible chaos. Left to itself, a garden will eventually be overrun by weeds. Gardens require gardeners. There are no better gardeners of our democracy than public librarians.” –Eric Liu, CEO and cofounder of Citizen University, in the foreword to Meet Me at the Library

How did you first connect with the world of public libraries?

I share this story often because it holds a special place in my heart. Some of my fondest childhood memories revolve around public libraries. As an introverted, highly sensitive kid, libraries were one of the few places where I felt truly safe. The librarians were always kind, I could always discover new comic books, and they had the best encyclopedias. One of my favorite reads was Encyclopedia Brown, a series of children’s novels from the 1960s about boy detective Leroy Brown. I’d sit in the library for hours, reading those stories and then trying to write my own versions. Some days, I’d just people-watch. Occasionally, there were fun programs where I could meet others. The library became my home away from home.

My professional journey into the world of libraries began in 2016. That year, I had a conversation with the Memphis Public Library system about a potential opportunity to develop and coordinate library services for teens. The role was exciting—it involved working alongside librarians and teen specialists throughout the system to create engaging, customer-centered activities and programs. It also included responsibilities like enhancing teen-focused digital services, designing metrics to evaluate program effectiveness, recruiting and retaining participants, and aligning everything with the library’s strategic plan.

At the time, I was working for an incredible megachurch in Memphis, where I held various leadership roles that allowed me to explore and refine innovative approaches to community building and technology. In addition, I had spent the previous three years co-organizing a global faith-based hackathon series, which kept me deeply connected to emerging technologies. While the library role initially aligned with many of my interests and skills, the timing simply wasn’t right. However, less than a year later, the library approached me with a new opportunity: helping to oversee the renovation of a historic branch in downtown Memphis, the Cossitt Library. This time, the timing was perfect. The role allowed me to fully integrate my expertise in technology, community engagement, strategic planning, and public speaking. It became a defining moment in my life and career, marking a significant turning point that opened doors to even greater opportunities.

Through this role, I had the chance to develop a community engagement strategy that advanced project goals around civic engagement, economic integration, environmental sustainability, and value creation. I also established quantifiable goals and metrics to measure success, ensuring the work made a tangible impact. This experience shaped my understanding of how libraries can serve as transformative spaces, both for individuals and entire communities.

Why public libraries as places to foster civic engagement?

I’ve been reflecting a lot on a quote from Nancy Kranich that appeared in the January 2024 special edition of The Library Quarterly (Volume 94, Number 1). Nancy, a Teaching Professor in the Master of Information program at Rutgers University and a leading voice on the role of libraries in civic engagement and civic literacy, said:

“At a time when democracy is under siege and citizens struggle to transcend polarization and cynicism, Americans seek new ways to address the daunting issues dividing the country. Libraries – among the most trusted institutions – empower citizens and bring communities together by playing a catalytic role that renews civic life, builds collective knowledge, nurtures understanding and empathy, fosters partnerships, and shares leadership. Libraries not only inform but also engage citizens in safe spaces.

“Libraries are not just places for books—they are bridges to understanding and catalysts for building the kind of civic life our country so urgently needs.” Her words have stuck with me. Even amidst the deep polarization we see in the United States, report after report confirms that people are still hungry for spaces to assemble, deliberate, and converse. When I reflect on Nancy’s insight, I’m reminded that, in many communities, the public library is one of the few places that remains truly inclusive, accessible—and free. This makes libraries uniquely positioned to serve as conveners and facilitators of civic engagement and civil discourse, where all voices are heard, and diverse opinions, histories, and cultural heritages are respected. Beyond the physical space, libraries can leverage their programming, collections, and resources—both physical and digital—to uphold human dignity, foster open dialogue, and promote respect for diverse viewpoints and civil rights. These values are fundamental to any thriving democracy.

So perhaps we should reframe the question from “Why the library?” to “Why not the library?” Or even, “If not for the library, where else could people go?” Libraries are not just places for books—they are bridges to understanding and catalysts for building the kind of civic life our country so urgently needs.

Can you describe the two-way relationship you’re hoping to see more of between people and their libraries?

Stewardship became a guiding inspiration during the reimagining of Cossitt Library. We envisioned not just transforming how the library was perceived by the community but also how individuals saw their own role in its vitality. Our ideal was to cultivate a deep sense of shared responsibility, where the library wasn’t merely a service but a space that everyone felt invested in and inspired to advocate for.

We were motivated by the idea that:

Stewardship and advocacy could become everyday actions: Simple acts like picking up litter, sharing stories about the library on social media, volunteering time, or attending community meetings could grow into a collective culture of care for public spaces. These small gestures, we believed, could spark a ripple effect of community ownership.

Public support for civic investments could grow: We were inspired by the belief that, when people understand the value of public assets, they are more likely to advocate for them—even supporting increased government funding to sustain and expand their impact. This vision was grounded in the hope that libraries could shift from being seen as optional to essential.

Libraries could become central to community identity: We dreamed of a library that wasn’t just a building but a beloved symbol of connection and opportunity. People would see it as a resource deeply tied to their personal lives, their neighborhoods, and the broader identity of the city.

Civic pride could influence political priorities: We imagined a future where the community’s love for the library would shape political conversations, encouraging individuals to support leaders and policies that prioritized the protection and enhancement of civic assets.

These ideals fueled our work, inspiring every conversation, design choice, and program we introduced. As the library took shape, we turned these inspirations into measurable outcomes, ensuring that the ideals that guided us also left a tangible and lasting impact on the community.

What’s a favorite library story from Cascadia?

I have two stories I’d like to share—one about an inspiring individual and the other about an amazing library program.

The Individual: Erika Olson

While writing Meet Me at the Library, I had the privilege of speaking with many passionate individuals whose lives have been shaped by libraries. One story that particularly resonated with me is that of Erika Olson, a self-employed writer and Civic Fellow with Citizen University, who shared how libraries have been central to both her personal and professional journey.

Erika grew up in the Pacific Northwest, where libraries were her go-to spaces for learning and connection from a young age. She fondly recalled riding her bike to her local library as a child, where her love for books and community spaces began. Today, libraries remain vital to her work, whether she’s meeting clients, conducting research, or serving on her city’s library advisory board.

Erika spoke to me about hosting Civic Saturday gatherings at the Bothell branch of the King County Library System. Civic Saturday is a nonpartisan, community-focused event that fosters reflection, connection, and a renewed sense of civic spirit. Having hosted Civic Saturday events myself, I deeply understand their power to bring neighbors together through storytelling, poetry, and group discussion.

One moment Erika shared stood out: during Bothell’s first-ever Welcoming Week, the gathering celebrated the city’s incredible diversity—over 90 languages are spoken in the local school district! Erika described the joy and sense of purpose that filled the room as attendees reflected on what it means to create a truly inclusive community. Her story reminded me why libraries are such ideal spaces for events like Civic Saturday. They are accessible to everyone and embody the best of what communities can offer—a place where people feel welcome, valued, and inspired to engage.

Erika often collaborates with other Civic Fellows to create meaningful experiences for her community, weaving together poetry, heartfelt conversations, and actionable ideas. Her story is a testament to the transformative ways that everyday citizens can leverage library spaces to bring communities together.

The Program: Revolutionary Reads

Earlier this year, I learned about a wonderful initiative called “Revolutionary Reads,” hosted by Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries (FVRL). This program exemplifies how public libraries can foster social connection and promote democracy, themes central to my book. Revolutionary Reads is an annual community event series that brings together diverse urban, suburban, and rural communities across southwest Washington to read and discuss a common book on a socially significant topic. Libraries across the country organize similar events, but FVRL’s approach stood out to me because of its focus on addressing societal challenges in a meaningful and collaborative way.

In 2024, FVRL partnered with the local nonprofit Foundation WA: Restore and Prepare to highlight the challenges faced by individuals reentering society after incarceration. This collaboration included educational programs featuring voices with firsthand reentry experience, fostering greater community understanding and empathy. These efforts not only raised awareness about the difficulties of reentry but also connected returning individuals with vital resources and support networks.

Such initiatives can require significant effort, including forming a district-wide staff committee to identify relevant topics, selecting literature that resonates with the community, and expanding discussions through book groups and hybrid events. However, programs like Revolutionary Reads demonstrate the incredible impact libraries of all sizes can achieve when they prioritize collaboration, inclusion, and meaningful engagement.

What specific actions are you encouraging people to take right now with their local libraries?

The first thing I’d like to invite everyone to do is take a fresh look at their local library—there’s so much more than meets the eye. Start by spending a few minutes exploring your library’s website. Even if the website isn’t fully developed, as can sometimes be the case with smaller or rural libraries, many have active Facebook pages featuring book recommendations, upcoming programs, and other resources.

If a website is available, take time to browse through the tabs—you might be surprised at what you discover. During my time with the Memphis Public Library system, I met people daily who were unaware of the free resources libraries offer. For instance, libraries can help you locate census, birth, marriage, and death records. They also provide tools for preparing for driving, motorcycle, and CDL tests, including practice exams and official manuals. Many libraries even offer access to a wide range of state-specific and multi-state legal forms, often available in multiple languages.

Take a moment to dive in—you might develop a new appreciation for just how much your library has to offer.

Beyond exploring resources, I want to encourage people to read about and work to understand two critical concepts: intellectual freedom and the freedom to read. Intellectual freedom is about the right to think for yourself, respecting individual dignity and autonomy. It enables people to form their own ideas and opinions by questioning the world around them, ensuring access to information from all points of view, in all formats, without restriction. Privacy is a cornerstone of intellectual freedom, safeguarding everyone’s ability to explore ideas without fear or interference. Similarly, the freedom to read is essential to democracy yet remains under attack. Protecting this freedom ensures that diverse information and perspectives remain accessible, which is crucial for a healthy, informed society.

For those who want to get more involved—and have the time—I highly encourage joining your local library’s Friends group or foundation. These volunteer-based organizations support libraries through advocacy, fundraising, and community engagement. They are often made up of library patrons and community members passionate about their library’s role. By joining, you can gain a better understanding of your library’s budget and learn how to advocate for its ongoing support. These groups offer a powerful way to champion your library and ensure it continues to serve the community effectively.

Lastly, consider hosting an event at your library. If you’re part of a club—whether it’s sewing, coding, or public speaking—why not hold a session or two at the library? Or, if you’re looking to bring your community together, consider organizing a gathering like Erika Olson’s Civic Saturday events. It doesn’t need to be elaborate or costly—something as simple as a recipe swap can turn strangers into friends.

So, take the time to explore, advocate for, and champion your local library. It’s one of the most meaningful ways you can make a positive impact in your community.

