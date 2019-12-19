Editor’s note: The report below is the second update of an original Sightline report published in March 2017.

Over the past decade, Oregon and Washington fended off several proposals to build enormous fracked fuel and petrochemical terminals on their coasts. But just to the north, British Columbia’s political leaders took the opposite tack, sending out a siren song to attract liquefied natural gas (LNG) investors to the province’s western shores.

The province promised would-be LNG exporters fossil-fuel-friendly policies and cheap fracked gas from fossil fuel basins in northeastern BC. Oil and gas companies the world over answered the call, proposing nearly two dozen LNG export facilities designed to ship the liquefied fossil fuel to Asia.

The LNG bubble burst for many would-be facility owners due to a combination of low international LNG prices, costly infrastructure, and community opposition to the fracked fuel projects.

This revised Sightline report, Mapping BC’s LNG Proposals, reveals why the majority of BC LNG proposals are no longer active, and offers an overview of each project’s finances, location, export plans, and proposed pipeline infrastructure.

Download Sightline’s full report here.