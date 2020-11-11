Following the harrowing US election last week, the Sightline community can give a sigh of relief for the success of democracy. We can also square our shoulders and harden our resolve for the tasks ahead and the steps required to make the Northwest a global model of sustainability. And your support is an integral part of the solution! In order for us to keep providing in-depth research and analysis, we rely on your partnership and financial contribution.

Sightline receives between 30 and 40 percent of its annual donations in the last quarter of the year, which is why we are launching our Fall Fund Drive today!

As this season of giving begins, we ask our dedicated readers and friends (you!) to support Sightline’s innovative research and long-term solutions. The Sightline team works hard every day to advance equitable paths to abundant and affordable housing, a balanced democracy, a healthy climate, and social and environmental justice—all of which feel even more precarious as we enter month eight of a global pandemic. This is your chance to stand with Sightline and let us know that you, like all of us, want to make a positive difference in our region and our world.

I want to donate today!

For the past 27 years, Sightline has helped forge a path of progress toward an environmentally sound, economically vibrant, and socially just Northwest. Your gift will help us ensure decision-makers have the policy research and hands-on tools they need to advance critical long-term solutions and address Cascadia’s most significant challenges.

The Northwest’s systems are in dire need of reform, and support from our community allows us the flexibility to respond to this critical time in the history of our planet and our democracy. Since Sightline’s start in 1993, supporters like you and me have dreamed of what’s possible, and every year, thanks to the confidence and trust of a growing community of supporters and allies, we have realized a few more of our dreams. Our work is far from over, but let’s be grateful for the progress we have made—and will continue to make—together.

Will you make a year-end donation to Sightline today?

You are a part of our community. Thank you for valuing the facts, for reading and sharing Sightline ideas and solutions, and for staying engaged as we continue on!

PS: Consider making your gift monthly or quarterly! A recurring gift helps create a reliable income stream for Sightline year-round, allowing us to plan further into the future and conserve our resources. Donate now!