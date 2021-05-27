The main explanation for Germany’s exemplary record of affordable, stable housing is that the country encourages homebuilding, lots of it. Germany is a juggernaut of adding apartments, rowhouses, and other homes. From 2010 to 2019, for every hundred people added to Germany’s population, the country gave permits for construction of 97 homes. That’s right: Germany permitted almost as many new homes as it added residents. In the same period, for every 100 additional people living in the five Cascadian states (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington), the region awarded permits for the construction of just 42 new homes: one new home for every 2.4 extra people. Adjusted for population growth, Germany permitted more than twice as many new homes as Cascadia.

What’s more, Germany’s homebuilding accomplishment came in a decade when the country’s building rate was slow by its own standards. Germany built more than twice as many dwellings in the 1990s, for example. In Cascadia, mired in local zoning restrictions, homebuilding has lagged behind population growth for decades, leaving states such as Oregon and Washington with acute housing gaps. To match Germany’s record, Cascadia will have to ramp up homebuilding significantly. To match Germany not only in homebuilding but also in low-carbon living, Cascadia will have to build those homes in existing neighborhoods, inserting hundreds of thousands of rowhouses, duplexes and other “smallplexes,” and apartment buildings as “infill” into built-up areas. These forms of middle housing make up most of Germany’s housing stock.

Lesson: Incentivize cities!

Japan is the paradigm case of one political path to abundant housing: “enlarge it!” In Japan, centralized national control over housing and zoning has yielded cities with so many modest homes in transit-centered, low-carbon neighborhoods that rent has been flat for decades. Germany gets similar results without a centralized authority writing the zoning and building codes. Instead, it’s the paradigm case of the second political path for winning abundant housing: incentivize cities!

Germany does not mandate that its cities welcome homebuilding. It makes doing so worth their while, by tethering their revenue directly to how many residents they have.

Thiess Buettner, professor of public finance at Friederich-Alexander University in southern Germany and an advisor to the German Ministry of Finance, explains that Germany’s century-old system of fiscal equalization among the states gives localities a stake in providing abundant housing. The system distributes state funds according to a formula in which population is the main factor. Most localities get more than a quarter of their funds from equalization grants, and many of their other revenues also grow directly with population size. For example, heavily populated localities get a bigger share of their state’s value-added taxes than less populous ones.

Local German officials, like local leaders everywhere, seek bigger budgets to provide more and better services to their constituents. What’s different about Germany is that the way to get bigger budgets is to increase local populations. And, as Professor Buettner says, “Ultimately, to get people, municipalities will need to support housing.”

The result is a system of incentives that is the opposite of “fiscal zoning”—the US practice of zoning land in ways that maximize local governments’ income and minimize their costs. In places with high sales taxes, such as Washington State, leaders zone more land for shopping centers. In places where residential property taxes are capped, such as California, they zone less land for homes and more for offices. In affluent suburbs, they often zone land for houses on large lots, excluding low-income people.

Maximizing property values is such a central concern of local government in the United States that Dartmouth economist William Fischel developed the notion into an entire political theory. His “homevoter hypothesis” holds that local governments are almost single-mindedly focused on maximizing real estate values, because homeowners typically vote their home values in local elections. German jurisdictions gain financially by maximizing population, not house values, and because renters outnumber homeowners in the country, homevoters are not the dominant electoral force in local German elections. Renters are.

Tenant-voters and rent control

Not surprisingly for a nation of tenant-voters, Germany has strong pro-tenant rules. Leases are open-ended, not time-limited, and they are much easier for tenants than for landlords to terminate. During a lease, rents can only rise slowly, typically at the pace of inflation, which has an effect almost like nationwide rent control. Rent regulation is much stricter in tight urban markets that have low vacancy rates or fast rent increases. In these places, local rent-control systems are sometimes elaborate and induce the usual kinds of unintended problems for tenants, according to Konstantin A. Kholodilin, a researcher at the German Institute for Economic Research: under-building, conversion of apartments to condominiums, a tendency for tenants to stay indefinitely in dwellings that are the wrong size or in the wrong place, and an active black market in leases in the form of bribes known as “key money.”

We’re in our Spring Fund Drive—make a gift now to support more research like this!

Still, rent control is only a moderate flaw in Germany’s housing system overall. Even in some large German cities, such as Hamburg, it is not a substantial threat to housing abundance. Hamburg has responded well to the population influx of the last decade, accelerating apartment construction and avoiding price spikes. Berlin, in contrast, slow-walked construction and doubled down on rent control. In 2019, it froze rent for five years and imposed an absolute cap on rent, even in new buildings, even requiring existing leases that exceed the cap to lower their rents. The law went far—too far for the German high court, which threw it out in April. The point, though, is that Berlin is an outlier in Germany: the exception, not the rule. Most German localities welcome new homes, because their budgets depend on them.

Other lessons

Germany holds additional lessons too (which you can read about here or skip ahead):