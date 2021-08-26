Urban housing shortages aren’t just a cause of climate change. They’re a lot like climate change—it’s very hard to fix them unless you can get many different governments to act.

That’s what we told the New York Times this week when they asked for Sightline’s take on California’s proposed state-level legalization of duplexes and lot splits of all residential lots.

Cities can and should lift their century-old bans on apartments, duplexes, cottages, and other lower-cost homes. But because there’s little material benefit unless many cities move at once, local politicians have little incentive to brave the political backlash, even when they know that allowing more housing is a good idea.

State governments don’t have that problem. They can face backlashes, sure enough—but when state legislatures act, as California’s State Assembly did Thursday, they have the power to meaningfully reduce a housing shortage.

As with Oregon’s similar bill from two years ago, lifting duplex bans statewide will not lead to a rapid transformation of California if it’s passed by the state Senate and signed by the governor. (A July study from the Terner Center for Housing puts the number of newly viable homes at about 700,000 in a state with 14 million homes.) But it will at least set the stage for gradual change. Under Senate Bill 9, when a residential structure in California reaches the end of its useful life, its owner would have the option to replace it with two, three, or four homes instead of just one bigger one.

That’s fantastic. It’s the sort of long-term payoff that most local governments would never get around to, any more than I will ever get around to reading Sometimes a Great Notion—even though I’m sure I’d be better for it if I did.

Here are a few other short Cascadian takes on this potential landmark victory in California.

1) As in Oregon, a bipartisan urban-rural alliance outvoted bipartisan opposition



After three years of trying, with editorial endorsements from the Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle, a bill sponsored by maybe the state’s most powerful legislator passed the state Assembly with 44 “yes” votes—in other words, with three votes to spare.

Whew.

Even more interestingly, on this high-profile issue in a deeply polarized state, seven of those “yes” votes for a Democratic-sponsored bill came from Republicans. (I’m including one independent who was a Republican until 2019.) Twenty-two of the opposing votes (which include both explicit “nos” and non-votes) came from Democrats.

It was very similar to the story in Oregon, the only other state in the nation to pass similar legislation so far. Two years ago, House Bill 2001 passed the Oregon senate with a single “yes” vote to spare. As I wrote in Sightline’s account of the Oregon process earlier this month, three of those “yes” votes came from Republicans. Its opposition, too, was bipartisan; four of the “no” votes came from Democrats.

It wasn’t quite this simple, but in Oregon, you could accurately describe this as an urban-rural coalition that outvoted opponents in the suburbs.

Thursday’s vote in California has echoes of that, too. The seven Republicans who voted for SB 9 represent the state’s nearly empty northwest corner, the area outside Modesto, parts of Bakersfield and its surroundings, the farmland north of Sacramento, the literal wilderness east of Fresno, the hills north of Burbank, and the desert around Yucca Valley. This looks like a political balancing act other states should be trying to replicate.



2) This is good news for Cascadia, too

Find this article interesting? Support more research like this with a gift!

Year after year, as Sightline wrote last year, California sends a one-way jet stream of people moving north to Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It’d be better for everyone if comparable numbers of people could flow in each direction.

This isn’t a matter of keeping Californians out; Californians should be as welcome in the Pacific Northwest as everybody else. But migration is richest when it’s a two-way street. If they could only afford it, thousands of Cascadians would move to California each year for jobs, family, or other opportunities. As the work of Jim Russell and others has shown, migration enriches both places, as well as the migrants themselves—when it’s allowed to happen.

3) a wave of even better local zoning reforms may follow



The other big California housing bill that passed the Assembly this week was Senate Bill 10. That law streamlines the environmental review process when cities do something that’s generally great for the environment: allowing small attached homes to exist. In the case of SB 10, it was up to ten per lot.

In other words, California didn’t just step in to help fix local problems; it also got out of the way of local reforms.

Here in Portland, we made a wonderful discovery in the wake of Oregon’s state reform: Once the status quo was no longer a legal option, Portland got over its hand-wringing and found a way do even better than the state required. Oregon legalized fourplexes with no affordability requirement. Portland did that, then added sixplexes with an affordability requirement, too.

San Diego, San Jose, Oakland, Sacramento, Berkeley, and other cities have already begun the process of re-legalizing “missing middle” housing. If California makes reform inevitable, progressive cities can stop debating the possibility of change and get down to maximizing the benefits of change.

4) There’s plenty more to do

Another big housing news event Thursday was much less pleasant. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a national eviction moratorium ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among other things, that’s a reminder that there’s a lot more to fight for before everyone can be housed. We should be ending bans on all sorts of apartments, especially near jobs and transit. We should be giving people enough cash to pay basic rent; in the United States, extending the American Recovery Plan’s child tax credit into a permanent, universal child allowance would be a great place to start. We should end the costly parking mandates that prioritize storage for machines over homes for humans. As my colleague Nisma wrote in a piece published Thursday morning, we should use national, state, and local investments in community land trusts to help reinvent housing not as a pathway to private wealth but as a basic right.

Here’s the good news: if Oregon’s 2021 legislative session is any indication, a major victory can be a breakthrough that leads to more. Stay tuned—we’ll be publishing more on that soon.