Alaska is using a new way of voting in 2022. Each election will have two steps: a primary election where you choose just one candidate and the general election where you rank the final four candidates.

It’s easy. Here’s a practice election, using your favorite Alaska berries. The berry ballots are available in multiple languages, including certain Alaska Native languages. You can choose your preferred language from the drop-down menu at the bottom of the ballot page.

This is the primary, so you’ll vote for just one:

Vote in the Alaska Berry Primary

And that’s it. You’re done for now!

Check back on June 1 when we post the final four. Then, you’ll vote again, in the Alaska berry general election, ranking these top four from your most to least favorite.

Have more questions about how Alaska’s elections will work this year? Check out our Alaska Special Election 2022 FAQ.