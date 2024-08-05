General good practices

As much as possible, use analogies, real-life everyday examples, sample ballots, and visualizations.

Offer a simple explanation of how it works whenever you bring it up.

Use voter-centric terms like “single-winner ranked choice voting” and “multi-winner ranked choice voting,” rather than more jargon-y terms like “instant runoff” and “proportional RCV”, to orient readers to the races for Mayor and Auditor and for Portland City Council, respectively. Link to city resources that demonstrate how the ballot will appear and common voting errors.

Note that the voter experience is the same for single-winner and multi-winner ranked choice voting races.

Avoid reinforcing the claim that “it’s too complicated.” In Alaska and other places with RCV, polls show that voters find ranked choice voting easy to use.

Practices to avoid

Rather than describing Portland’s new voting method as novel, untested, or complex, it can be helpful for voters to know that many places have used ranked choice voting, including multi-winner ranked choice voting, for decades. nited States, ranked choice voting is currently used in cities such as San Francisco, ; Boulder, CO; Cambridge, MA; Salt Lake City, UT; New York City, NY; as well as the states of Alaska and Maine. In Oregon, it’s already in practice in Corvallis and Benton County.

Lengthy, mathematical explanations of the ballot tabulation process can confuse some readers, as can acronyms and jargon. Where you do need to offer these details, be sure to define them upfront and include or link to examples.

For single-winner ranked choice voting (Portland mayoral race)

Official language: The City of Portland’s description of how ranked choice voting works.

Analogy / Real-life example: “When you’re out to dinner, if the restaurant has run out of your favorite thing on the menu, you still eat. You would look at the menu and decide on the next best option or (if need be) the third. We rank things every day, and we can do the same when electing the public servants who will represent us in government.”

Sample ballot: A book club might use ranked choice voting for its next book selection.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of people like you! Thanks to Jane Waddell for supporting a sustainable Cascadia. Donate Today

Example usage: An editorial board could offer ranked candidate endorsements themselves.

Visuals: Use charts, graphs, and other collateral, like short video explainers, embedded in articles. Examples include:

For multi-winner ranked choice voting (Portland City Council races)

Emphasize tation: In contrast to the previous winner-take-all elections, at least

Explain how many votes a candidate needs to win: In multi-winner ranked choice voting elections, the number of votes a candidate needs to win (also known as the “election threshold”) is based on the number of seats. In Portland, city councilors will be elected from three-member districts, so candidates need to earn more than 25% of the vote (since only three candidates can get more than 25%). This allocation means the three strongest candidates win.

Use caution when explaining the surplus vote transfer: Stick with the simple election threshold explanation for general audiences. For instance: “In the second round of counting, Candidate X reached the 25% needed to win and has been elected as one of the councilmembers from District 1.” Videos and graphics can supplement for a more detailed discussion. Make it clear to readers that the voter experience on the ballot is identical for single-winner and multi-winner ranked choice voting elections, regardless of the multi-winner fractional transfers behind the scenes.

If explaining the process of fractional transfers, make sure to include why the votes transfer: to ensure that voters are represented proportionally. If a very large group of voters are aligned on a set of issues and are able to elect one seat, they may be a large enough group to influence another seat in the race too. Example language: “With multi-winner elections, a popular candidate might not need your full vote to reach the threshold, so a portion of it would count towards your next favorite. That way, you aren’t penalized for voting for someone with a lot of support.”

The transfer math is basic division: the extra votes divided by the total voters for that candidate. For example: “If a candidate needs 500 total votes to win but receives 750 votes, each voter only needs to spend two-thirds of their vote to get that candidate over the finish line (two-thirds of a vote multiplied by 750 votes = 500 full votes)—and the remaining one-third of each vote can contribute to another candidate. With this method, your single vote can be more expressive: it will always work to elect your favorite candidate, but you can rank additional candidates, knowing that you’ll continue to have a voice if your 1st choice gets more support than they needed to win.”

Since surplus votes transfer, there will be no “margin of victory” to report. Instead, note which round each candidate won their seat: earlier rounds means that candidate received more top-choice votes.

Analogy / Real-life example: You hold a party at a pizzeria: Four tables can order 3 pizzas each to suit the group sitting there. They rank their preferences. So, most people get a slice they love or like, and the outlier who puts an anchovy pineapple pizza (yikes) at the top of her list still likely gets her second or third choice.

Sample ballot: A city might have residents use ranked choice voting to name its four new snowplows, five garbage trucks, or other plural low-stakes investments.

Example usage: Editorial board members could rank the candidates for their respective districts.

Visuals: Use charts, graphs, and other collateral, like short video explainers, embedded in articles. Examples include: