As Americans are maintaining physical distance from each other to protect themselves and slow the spread of coronavirus, some states are better prepared than others to continue holding safe, fair elections. States’ preparation for and response to the global pandemic could have major consequences for voters’ ability to participate in their democracy, both in primary elections this spring and for the presidential election this fall. We are tracking states’ preparedness. Ideally, every voter would have the choice to cast a mailed-out ballot from the safety of their home. We’ll continue to update our coronavirus election tracker as things change.

Prepared

Some states (green in the table below) were prepared: they already mailed out ballots to all voters letting them return the ballot in the mail or at a secure drop-off site. In those states, democracy is not disrupted.

Getting prepared

Other states (light green) are taking emergency steps to mail ballots to all registered voters. In particular, Arizona is planning ahead to mail a ballot to every registered voter for the general election in November. Making this decision now gives Arizona election officials time to prepare so that Arizonans will have a smooth voting experience this fall.

Baby steps

A few states (yellow) have waived the requirement that voters have an “excuse” to request a ballot by mail. Wanting to vote conveniently and safely without spreading pandemic in your community is excuse enough. Those states are likely to see an uptick in voter requests for mailed-out ballots, but this step in the right direction might not go far enough to ensure everyone can safely vote in May or June.

Putting things off

Other states (orange) have delayed their spring elections to give election officials more time to prepare. While this was wise, most of these states still require an “excuse” to vote absentee meaning most voters will still need to show up at the polls in person on the new election date. The delay might not help people safely exercise their right to vote.

Throwing voters to the wolves

Then there’s Wisconsin (red). Wisconsin chose not to delay the primary and not to make it easier for voters to vote from home. This created mass confusion as voters were faced with conflicting messages from state officials: stay home to protect your community from a deadly virus, or go wait in line for hours in a public place to exercise your fundamental right to vote.