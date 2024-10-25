In 2020 Alaska led the country on election reform by adopting a combination of nonpartisan open primaries and ranked choice general elections, jettisoning its previous system of semi-closed primaries and plurality general elections.

Four years later, Alaska has more company.

Voters in multiple states, both red and blue, will decide in November whether to emulate Alaska’s system (or adopt variations) for their own elections. Montana voters are considering open primaries and mandating majority-winner elections. South Dakota voters will decide whether to open their primaries. Oregon voters will choose whether to adopt ranked choice voting for party-run primaries and general elections. Voters in Idaho, Nevada, and Washington, DC, are considering an Alaska-style system of nonpartisan open primaries and allowing voters to rank candidates in general elections.

Alaska can show other states and our nation’s capital what to expect with these election reforms. Nonpartisan open primaries and ranked choice voting took effect in the state in 2022 and brought about the following changes:

Political parties used to make the rules for primary elections. Now, laws approved by voters govern the primaries.

Candidates popular with general election voters no longer face the prospect of “getting primaried”—i.e., losing in the primary to candidates who appeal to the smaller, often less representative pool of primary voters.

Lawmakers have more freedom to work with colleagues of different political backgrounds on practical policy solutions without fear of electoral backlash.

Independent candidates can now run for office under the same rules as candidates who belong to a political party rather than having to fulfill extra requirements to get on the ballot.

Voters in the general election no longer have to worry about “wasting” their vote on a “spoiler candidate.” That is, they don’t have to vote for a candidate they’re not excited about just to keep their least-favorite candidate from winning.

Ranked choice general elections ensure winners have the support of a majority of voters, not just more voters than any other candidate.

How Alaska’s system works: Nonpartisan open primaries and ranked choice general elections

Alaskans choose their lawmakers using a combination of nonpartisan open primaries and ranked choice general elections.

In the primary election, voters choose one favorite from a list of all the candidates. The top four candidates in each race, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the ranked choice general election.

In general election races with three or more candidates, voters rank the contenders from most to least favorite. Once the polls close, election officials count everyone’s first-choice vote. Candidates who receive a majority of the first-choice votes (more than 50 percent) win in the first round. If no candidate achieves a majority with first-choice votes alone, then the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated. The voters who prefer the eliminated candidate have their vote for their next preference on their ballot counted. This process continues until a candidate receives majority support.

Alaska’s current system applies to the races for US House, US Senate, governor, and state legislature. The presidential election is a little different. Alaska’s Republican and Democratic parties still control the presidential primaries, but Alaska uses ranked choice voting in the general election to determine which candidate receives the state’s three electoral votes.