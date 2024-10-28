Who’s doing funded inclusionary zoning today?

Portland, OR: Funded IZ made better

Portland adopted its first iteration of funded IZ in 2016. It required all multifamily developments with 20 or more units to set aside for 99 years either 10 percent of homes at rents affordable to 60 percent of area median income (AMI) or 20 percent of homes at 80 percent AMI. In exchange, the city granted a 10-year property tax exemption on the value of the entire residential portion of the building for projects in the downtown area. But outside downtown, it limited the exemption to only the value of the subsidized homes—a much smaller tax break.

Portland updated its program in March 2024 after it became clear that because it fell far short of funding the IZ outside of downtown, it was suppressing homebuilding there. The fix was to expand the tax exemption on the whole building to everywhere in the city. The city also took the opportunity to focus on deeper affordability and opted not to fund the 80 percent AMI option outside downtown.

Portland’s IZ abatements will reduce the city’s annual property tax revenue by an estimated $41 to $83 million, which, on the high end, is 0.5 percent of the total collected. (For comparison, Seattle spends about 4.5 percent of its property tax revenue on affordable housing subsidy.) And the program will yield an estimated 300 rent-restricted homes per year at a cost to the public of about $275,000 per home.

In Portland, incorporating affordable homes in privately developed housing is more cost-efficient than typical 100-percent-affordable projects developed by nonprofits. My colleague Michael Andersen writes:

If you do the math to calculate the public’s cost per home, the below-market housing created via fully funded inclusionary housing is less expensive than a comparable home created by a local housing bond. That’s presumably because the affordable homes hitch a ride on a project that was already being financed.

This improved bang for the buck with funded IZ is likely in other cities as well.

A shortcoming of Portland’s program is that it sets a static, citywide IZ requirement based on upfront economic analysis. The problem is, the balance between the forgone rent revenue and the tax exemption is highly sensitive to market rents, which vary by neighborhood and over time.

Inevitably, in some instances Portland’s IZ mandate will end up underfunded and have the unintended consequence of suppressing homebuilding. The equation could also tilt in the opposite direction and overfund, which is not ideal, but at least still has the upside of accelerating the production of both market-rate and affordable housing.

According to the City of Portland, as of September, four midrise apartment developments had applied for new permits under Portland’s updated, more fully funded IZ policy. In addition, fifteen projects in various stages of planning have updated their previous permits to take advantage of the new IZ rules and build more homes.

Baltimore, MD: Calibrating funded IZ to actual costs

Baltimore’s new funded IZ program went into effect in July 2024, replacing a program that produced little affordable housing because it was insufficiently funded. The new policy requires all multifamily developments with at least 20 units to set aside for 30 years 5 percent of homes at rents affordable to 50 percent AMI, and another 5 percent of homes affordable to 60 percent AMI.

Like Portland, Baltimore grants a property tax reduction to offset the lost rent income. But instead of a predetermined abatement, each year it grants the owner a tax credit equivalent to the building’s actual forgone revenue—that is, the difference between the rent collected from each required below-market-rate unit, and the rent collected from a comparable market-rate unit.

It’s an elegant scheme. If the tax credit matches the full costs of meeting the affordability mandate, the policy has zero impact on the financial feasibility of constructing housing. That’s because a building’s net operating income—and therefore its value—will be the same as it would have been without IZ. And that remains true even if market-rate rents change over time, because the size of the tax rebate automatically adjusts for such changes every year. Consequently, in the equation for evaluating the go/no-go decision on a proposed homebuilding project, a rent-restricted unit looks just like a market-rate unit.

The Baltimore funded IZ design also avoids a serious flaw typical to conventional, unfunded IZ, namely, that it sets static requirements based on economic analysis loaded with assumptions and likely done years in advance. This analysis can’t anticipate changes in construction costs, interest rates, and rents, and also is typically too distilled down to account for variations in market strength within a city.

Even though Baltimore’s funded IZ program is based on actual rent differences, it’s still not quite fully funded. Owners incur administrative expenses, too, for tenant income qualification and assorted compliance red tape. Building owners also must float the forgone rent revenue throughout each year until they receive the tax refund. To fully fund the program, the city could give the tax exemption a little boost—say, a few percent—to cover those costs that are above and beyond the forgone rent.

This year, Chattanooga, Tennessee, launched a program that works like Baltimore’s, though developer participation is optional, not mandatory. The tax abatement is equal to the rent difference plus a two percent cushion to cover the administrative costs of participation.

Shoreline, WA: Transit-focused funded IZ

In 2015, the city of Shoreline, Washington, just north of Seattle, adopted mandatory funded IZ in the areas surrounding its two Link light rail station areas, with the following parameters:

20 percent of homes rent-restricted

Affordable to 70 percent AMI for studios and 1-bedrooms

Affordable to 80 percent AMI for 2+ bedrooms

Rent restriction required for 99 years

20-year property tax exemption of the value of the residential portion of building

So far, four 7-story apartment buildings subject to Shoreline’s funded IZ are under construction or completed: two near the 148th Street station and two near the 185th Street station. However, several proposed station area projects are on hold, mainly because high interest rates and construction costs in recent years have made financing much more difficult.

These projects in purgatory demonstrate how sensitive development feasibility is to changing economic inputs. When they were proposed they penciled; but now, perhaps two or three years later, they don’t. It would be unfair to blame Shoreline’s IZ for that. But if not fully funded, IZ can be the straw that breaks the camel’s back on marginal development pro formas.

Future tax breaks get “discounted,” but the local developer of one the above-mentioned projects on hold told me that there’s still a big difference between Shoreline’s 20-year abatement term and Portland’s 10-year, for example. If Shoreline’s abatement was only ten years, his firm would likely have never pursued the project—another illustration of the sensitivity of real estate development economics.

Chicago, IL: Partially funded IZ

In 2021, Chicago adopted citywide mandatory IZ that most commonly requires a set-aside of 20 percent of homes affordable to 60 percent AMI for 30 years, in all multifamily developments with seven or more units. Also in 2021, the state of Illinois authorized a range of property tax breaks for multifamily housing if it includes rent-restricted affordable homes.

Most new housing developments that comply with Chicago’s IZ are eligible for a tax abatement. And most qualify for the biggest one allowed, which is an exemption on the building’s full value during the first three years, followed by a series of reductions in the exempted value down to zero over the 30-year term. Compared with Portland, Baltimore, and Shoreline, Chicago’s IZ is much further from being fully funded. That’s because while its abatement is in the same ballpark as those others, its affordability requirement is more costly.

Washington state’s optional funded IZ: MFTE

Way back in 1995, Washington state created the multifamily tax exemption (MFTE) that authorizes cities to grant property tax abatements on newly constructed multifamily buildings. Cities can choose the level of affordability that qualifies a building for an abatement, and developers can participate or not. MFTE is an optional version of funded IZ.

Seattle’s implementation of MFTE typically requires 20 percent of homes affordable to 80 percent AMI in exchange for exempting the value of the residential portion of the building. The abatement lasts as long as the owner provides the required affordability, for a term of up to 12 years, with the option for an extension.

MFTE has produced thousands of below-market homes in Seattle. Historically, some multifamily developments have opted to use the program and some have not, an indication that the value of the tax exemption is fairly well matched to the forgone rent, give or take.

The City of Shoreline’s version of MFTE requires the same affordability levels as its mandatory IZ in light rail station areas (see above). The difference is that for MFTE, the requirements remain in effect only as long as the tax abatement is granted, while the station-area IZ requires affordability for 99 years, but only grants a 20-year tax break.

Since 2015, Shoreline’s MFTE has produced 415 rent-restricted homes, with hundreds more in the pipeline. The city (pop. ~60,000) gained about 2,000 housing units from 2015 to 2023, indicating that the vast majority of developers opt in to MFTE.

MFTE, like conventional IZ, relies on preset requirements that don’t adjust for local variation or change over time. MFTE’s critics point out that in some instances the required affordability levels are similar to market-rate rents, in which case projects don’t deserve a tax break. Washington could avoid that issue by adopting Baltimore’s method of setting the abatement based on actual forgone rent in each building.

On the other hand, MFTE’s uniform mandate can end up being beneficial, because it has stronger incentive power in places with weak real estate markets. This built-in bias often aligns with public policy goals to add new housing in lower-rent areas that struggle to attract any homebuilding at all.

That’s also why MFTE’s designers included an option that grants the tax abatement without requiring any rent-restricted affordable units at all. They recognized that all by itself, building market-rate apartments delivers a wide range of public benefits aligned with state and local policy goals, and in some cases, those benefits justify a no-strings-attached incentive.