Perhaps you’ve heard that this is the last day of voting in US elections, and that ballots will start to be counted today in most states.

As the first local, state, and federal ballot counts start to roll in for what could be a long week of tallying, Sightline’s team of researchers will be using this page to tell you how they matter to sustainability issues here in the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle bus service is on the ballot. So are housing reform in Portland, ranked-choice voting in Alaska, and maybe the whole political identity of Montana. And with interest in reforms to our democracy at its highest point in decades, we’ll also be watching election-reform measures in Colorado and Massachusetts.

Keep an eye on this page for results and analysis as tallies are announced this evening. We’ll be updating each of the races discussed below on a rolling basis tonight, then again on Wednesday around noon.

Washington

Currently Democrats hold majorities in Washington’s state House (57 – 41) and Senate (28 – 21), and Democrats are expected to maintain control of both. Sightline is tracking how large a majority Democrats will have in 2021, and how far left the party is likely to move.

In the 5th District, moderate Democrat Mark Mullet of Issaquah faces a challenge on the left from progressive Democrat Ingrid Anderson. Ingrid Anderson, endorsed by Gov. Inslee, would be a champion for climate issues like a clean fuel standard, while Sen. Mullet has a mixed record on environmental issues.

Legislative districts with competitive races between Democrats and Republicans that will determine the size of the Democratic majority include the 10th, 17th, 19th, 25th, and 28th—mostly outer-ring suburban districts.

In terms of Congressional representation, Republican Representative Jaime Herrera-Beutler faces a competitive challenge from Democrat Carolyn Long in the 3rd District and Democrat Representative Kim Schrier faces Republican Jesse Jensen. Two Democrats are running to succeed US Congressman Denny Heck in the 10th District: Marilyn Strickland and Beth Doglio. Both favor housing and climate action, with Strickland likelier to position herself as a housing reform champion and Doglio as a climate hawk.

For the city of Seattle proper, Proposition No. 1 would fund better bus service for Seattle residents through a slight increase in local sales tax. It’d further invest in a strategy that made Seattle one of the few US cities to grow both bus and total transit ridership, pre-pandemic.

Oregon

In Oregon, we’ll be tracking whether Democrats hold enough state legislature seats to raise taxes on bad things like carbon pollution or underused urban land: 18 in the state Senate, 36 in the state House.

We’ll also be watching the race for secretary of state, which could turn out to have been a shadow race for governor if second-term Governor Kate Brown were to accept a job in a potential Biden administration. And we’re watching the statewide Measure 107, which would allow state and local governments to cap and disclose campaign contributions. This might reduce the ability of polluters and other commercial interests to bigfoot their way through Oregon’s policymaking process.

At the regional level, we’re watching Measure 26-218, a payroll tax hike on medium to large employers that would cover the local share of a new light-rail line through southwest Portland and its suburbs and various other projects aimed at reducing auto dependence.

Finally, we’re tracking the two Portland city council races, including one for the mayoral seat, as the city decides how to build on a series of recent housing reforms and prepares for a big conversation about modernizing its council elections.

Idaho

In Idaho, climate hawks often play defense. The state Senate provides a bulwark against the most egregious attacks on science and environmental protection. So, we’ll be watching to see if Senator David Nelson of Moscow, Idaho can defend his seat against Dan Foreman, a pugilistic climate change denier who used to hold the seat. Eric Parker escaped felony charges for pointing a sniper rifle at federal officers at Cliven Bundy’s ranch, went on to found the Idaho chapter of the Three Percenter militia group, and is now a candidate for the state Senate. He is running against the Democratic Senate minority leader Michelle Stennett from Ketchum, Idaho. We’ll see how that goes.

Boise is among the top ten fastest growing metro areas in the US. The results of local races for county council and road districts will determine whether future public investments support more compact, affordable housing and alternatives to automobiles. We are watching to see if Diana Lachiondo can hang on to her seat on the Ada County Council and whether the Ada County Highway District can establish a majority that supports more investment in sidewalks and bike paths.

We are also curious to compare the results of this year’s presidential race to 2016 to gauge how partisan preferences have shifted in a very red state and what that might portend for Idaho’s political climate. Often the most important political battles in Idaho are between moderate and far right Republicans. The results of the presidential election may hold clues as to which factions will dominate going forward.

Montana

The political future of Big Sky Country is up in the air. The 2020 election will teach us a lot more about it.

Montana is arguably the purplest of Cascadian states—the only state of the five Sightline is tracking this year that currently splits its Senators between the two major parties and has a governor of a different party (Democrat) than the state legislature’s majority (Republican). Long a competitive state between the parties, Montana’s politics have shifted along with national trends in the United States: its Democratic base was once white and working class, concentrated in the state’s unionized mining industry. Nowadays, the state’s white working class voters, like those elsewhere, are the base of the Republican party. The state’s white Democrats tend to be more educated and metropolitan, especially in and around Bozeman and Missoula, while the other base of the party is the state’s large indigenous population, both in its cities and on its many tribal lands. Dye the precinct-level map of the state’s 2016 presidential voting red and blue and you can see Montana’s urban and reservation boundaries clearly: blue islands in a sea of red.

We’re expecting the state’s Electoral College votes to go for Trump, but we’ll be watching the margin. Trump won by 20 points in 2016; this year’s race is likely to be much closer. We’ll also track the balance in the state House and Senate, both of which are heavily Republican but could shift in the blue direction. Three statewide races are likely to be close. Popular two-term Democratic Governor Steve Bullock is challenging one-term US Senator Steve Daines in Cascadia’s most-watched Senate contest—one that’s dumped tens of millions of dollars of outside money on Montana’s modest media markets. This is the main attraction among Montana races in 2020.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney, a veteran Democrat, is competing to fill Bullock’s seat in the governor’s mansion; his rival is the state’s sole US House member, Republican Greg Gianforte. To fill the seat that Gianforte vacated to run for governor, meanwhile, Republican state auditor Matt Rosendale and Democrat Kathleen Williams are in a close contest.

Polls are within the margin of error in all three races, though FiveThirtyEight gives the incumbent Republican Senator Steve Daines a 65 percent probability of prevailing in the big one. The outcome in all three will likely hinge on turnout.

Control of the US Senate—and its implications for democracy reform, climate action, and other urgent sustainability priorities—is the leading signal we’re watching for in the Big Sky State. But other offices matter too, both as indicators of Montanans’ values and as influencers of the state’s future.

Montana is simultaneously trending in two directions. Its rural areas and emptying eastern quarters are becoming as conservative as Wyoming or Idaho, while its fast-growing metro areas, filling with young, progressive newcomers with college degrees and cosmopolitan outlooks, are pulling it in the direction of coastal Cascadia—or perhaps more aptly, in the direction of its more-populous mountain-state analog Colorado.

Find this article interesting? Please consider making a gift to support our work.

Will Montana go the way of Idaho, a state that once sent moderate Democrats to the Senate and the governor’s office and is now arguably the reddest state in the country? Or will it become a blue-trending purple state, in which a self-reinforcing cycle of rising prosperity, urban livability and an outdoor lifestyle, and a rising in-migration of educated workers with green values make Montana a source of “yes” votes on national issues like climate policy in the Senate? Outcomes in races for governor and legislature will help decide the answer.

Alaska

The big question in reddish Alaska is where on the conservative side of the spectrum the state will fall.

No Democrats are running in the national races for US Senate and House. Instead, Alaska has Republican incumbents pitted against Independent challengers who would likely caucus with the Democrats. In the state Legislature, the results will determine the extent to which Republicans will need to work with Democrats and Independents, and how much legislative pushback Alaska’s conservative governor, Mike Dunleavy, will encounter on his resource development, state budget, and other priorities. As far as the presidential race, Alaska’s three Electoral College votes have gone to Republicans every year since 1964. We don’t see that changing in 2020.

Alaskans are constantly at odds over whether the oil industry is paying its fair share of taxes to the state. Are the companies fleecing Alaska and getting away with billions in profits? Or are Alaskans scaring off investments in new production and jobs by demanding too much? This election season, the fight has taken the form of Ballot Measure 1, which would increase taxes on certain oil and gas fields. The oil industry has spent a record $25 million to oppose the measure, with the bulk coming from ConocoPhillips Alaska, BP, and ExxonMobil. No other ballot initiative in Alaska history has attracted as much spending on a single campaign. The companies say it will throttle exploration and investment in new oil development with a “massive,” tax increase that would be 150 to 300 percent higher than current taxes, depending on the price of oil. Supporters of the measure, with a significantly smaller war chest of $1.5 million, say the industry is not paying its fair share of revenue. Had the tax policies in the measure been in effect between 2015 and 2019, supporters contend, state revenues would have been $1 billion a year greater on average. With slowing oil production causing dire fiscal issues, the question of where to get new revenue is on everyone’s minds, but Alaskans may have to look elsewhere. An initiative in 2014 that would have reinstated a more aggressive tax policy toward the companies failed.

In a hotly contested US Senate race, Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican, is attempting to fend off Al Gross, an Independent and medical doctor/commercial fisher who’s endorsed by the Democratic party. Alaska’s economic dependence on oil tends to keep politicians of all stripes in the pro-development camp. And so it is with Sullivan and Gross. Both support continued oil drilling and exploration on Alaska’s North Slope, including in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The two differ somewhat in their approaches to fighting climate change, with Sullivan expressing little support for US participation in the Paris Climate Agreement and Gross pledging to fight for the US to rejoin it. Sullivan, a by-the-book Republican who toes the line with President Trump, has a slight edge and the Anchorage Daily News recently endorsed him.

The US House race is also close enough to be exciting. Representative Don Young, who has served in Congress for longer than any Republican, is once again facing off against Alyse Galvin, an Independent who challenged him in 2018. Galvin supports drilling in the Arctic, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and is endorsed by the Democratic party. Neither Galvin nor Young support the Green New Deal. Both believe Alaska is overly reliant on oil production and support a gradual transition to a more diverse economy and energy mix. Young, however, does not believe that humans are responsible for climate change. Galvin recognizes the role humans play in causing climate change and the fact that Alaska and other circumpolar countries are already suffering from its effects.

Alaskans will also vote on Ballot Measure 2, reforming the state’s election system to allow ranked-choice voting. See more about that in the next section.

Results in Alaska may take longer to call than most other states. A sizable number of votes won’t be tallied until one week after Election Day, when the state begins counting absentee ballots . About 20 percent of registered voters, or 119,000 Alaskans, are voting absentee. Races that are close or seem to show progressive candidates slightly ahead on Election Day will likely swing left as the count proceeds, because a disproportionate number of absentee voters are registered Democrats.

Democracy reforms around the country

Here at Sightline, we see shoring up democracy as the best hope for protecting a human-habitable planet. When parties and elected officials must compete for popular approval and are able to pass laws people want, sustainability tends to win more often. This is the root of our support for election reforms like ranked-choice voting, voting by mail, and making the Electoral College obsolete.

That’s why we’ll be watching several measures that could change the way elections are run locally and statewide. Alaska and Massachusetts both have state initiatives to approve ranked-choice voting—which allows voters to rank their candidates in order of preference rather than choose just one candidate. Cities in California and Minnesota are also considering ranked-choice voting systems for municipal elections.

And we’ll follow Colorado’s referendum for a national popular vote—which promises to put Colorado’s nine Electoral College votes behind the presidential candidate who wins the most votes nationwide. The referendum allows Colorado to stay on the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. The compact would only take effect if enough states to elect a president, making 270 electoral votes, join.

Of course, the most influential choice voters are making about the future of democracy may be at the top of their tickets. By waging a political war on vote-by-mail systems across the country through legal challenges, making it more difficult to cast ballots during the pandemic, urging Americans to distrust election results, and refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power, President Donald Trump has made elections themselves a major subject of this election.

Americans, right and left, fear that democracy could be approaching a breaking point. On the bright side, it’s pushed Americans to take this election seriously and make their voices heard—more voters have cast their ballots early than two-thirds of all 2016 ballots cast. That fear might actually open a path to becoming a fairer, more representative government.