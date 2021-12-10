Washington’s worsening housing crisis calls for an all-hands-on-deck response from the state. The core reason more and more Washingtonians cannot find homes they can afford is that there aren’t enough homes to go around. And a big reason for that is widespread local bans on everything but stand-alone houses on large lots.

This January, the Washington state legislature will have a chance to correct that problem by establishing statewide standards for modest homes like triplexes and rowhouses, much like neighbors Oregon and California have recently done.

Governor Inslee’s request legislation, sponsored by Sen. Mona Das and Rep. Jessica Bateman, would re-legalize “middle housing” in urban areas throughout the state—that is, the spectrum of housing options that exist between detached, stand-alone houses and large apartment buildings, options that serve a broader range of people and families.

We’ll take a close look at the bill language in a subsequent article. For now, here are 18 reasons why Washington should follow in the footsteps of Oregon and California by lifting exclusionary zoning laws:

MORE HOMES FOR PEOPLE WHO NEED THEM

MORE SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITIES (AND LESS SPRAWL)

Re-legalizing middle housing will reduce sprawl, yielding numerous environmental and community benefits. Allowing more homes in existing neighborhoods eases the pressure to build new homes on farm and forest lands further out. Re-legalizing middle housing will reduce infrastructure costs overall. Building the new infrastructure required to serve new houses spread out across previously undeveloped land is far more costly than tapping into existing infrastructure for infill homes. Incrementally rising demand for urban infrastructure is nothing that growing cities haven’t managed in the past. Re-legalizing middle housing will because new construction must adhere to stringent, modern environmental laws, typically yielding less runoff compared with the older structures replaced. A win for more housing choices is also a win for keeping the state’s waterways cleaner. Re-legalizing middle housing allows more homes on less land, and that leaves more land for trees and greenspaces. Seattle has demonstrated that adding apartments and adding trees can go hand-in-hand. Adding middle housing to areas already urbanized will reduce development pressure outside cities and help preserve actual forests—where trees are most valuable for both habitat and carbon sequestration. Middle housing is inherently more energy-efficient than stand-alone houses because the homes are smaller and share walls. Replacing three detached houses with a duplex, a triplex, and a fourplex can cut a typical city block’s carbon impact by 20 percent. Re-legalizing middle housing will help neighborhoods become less car-dependent. Welcoming more neighbors creates walkable communities that can support more local shops and better transit. And the easier it is to live without a car, the lighter our carbon footprint, and the less we have to worry about parking and traffic, too.

MORE STATEWIDE COLLABORATION AND RESOURCE-LEVERAGING

A statewide housing crisis calls for statewide solutions. Local governments created the zoning that excludes low-income families from communities all across Washington. Today, local leaders are stuck in the same dynamic that impedes action on climate change: mutual progress depends on all jurisdictions acting on zoning reforms together. Washington’s Growth Management Act (GMA) has been effective at slowing sprawl but ineffective at supporting the necessary complement: infill housing in urbanized areas. The urgency of the housing crisis justifies a shift in residential neighborhoods statewide. One of the most agreed-upon principles in urban planning is the need to concentrate new housing in existing urban areas. Legalizing middle housing is a relatively low-impact change that would set a statewide baseline for allowing infill home choices. In cities throughout the state, some of the most desirable neighborhoods have a diverse mix of detached houses and middle housing.

MORE BOONS FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES

Re-legalizing middle housing would benefit our local builders. Small-scale community-based builders, rather than deep-pocketed national developers, typically construct middle housing. Unfortunately, zoning laws only allow middle housing on a sliver of the land in most cities. Furthermore, the current wave of outside corporate speculation in detached houses is fueled by bans on middle housing, because those bans create the scarcity of homes that ensures ever-rising prices. Re-legalizing middle housing will spur home-building that wouldn’t have happened otherwise. Besides creating well-paying construction jobs, that new construction generates increased sales and property tax revenues for local governments. Middle housing is a workforce housing solution that helps keep cities across Washington affordable for moderate-income, working families and small households like seniors or young couples. Middle housing gives workers like more options to live in the communities they serve.

Addressing Washington’s statewide housing shortage and lifting bans on middle homes in the heart of our communities will not only stabilize out-of-reach prices—it will lift up rather than push out people who make their livelihoods in state job centers. These steps will also lay a foundation for addressing the overlapping challenges we face, maximizing the possibility for investments in affordable housing, anti-sprawl protections, climate emissions reductions, and preventing homelessness.

Click here If you’d like to learn more or get engaged on Washington’s efforts to end exclusionary zoning in the 2022 legislative session.