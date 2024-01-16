Boosting voter turnout by allowing local elections in high-turnout years

State law in Washington currently requires cities and towns to hold their regularly scheduled elections for local offices, such as mayor and city council, in odd-numbered years, when voter turnout rarely rises above 40 percent. Turnout in even-numbered years, in contrast, is often double that of odd-numbered years, including for local races. What’s more, national studies have shown that voters tend to be better represented by leaders elected in even years.

Three bills will address this issue this session: SB 5723, sponsored by Sen. Valdez (and companion HB 1882, sponsored by Rep. Farivar), would amend the state’s election code to allow cities and towns to hold elections in even years if they choose. This creates the option for more local governments to follow the example of King County, whose voters approved a switch to even-year elections in November 2022. Voters in the state’s largest county will soon enjoy fewer campaign cycles to track and leaders who have won support from more of their constituents.

HB 1932, sponsored by Rep. Gregerson, also provides that option but goes marginally further: if a jurisdiction’s turnout dips below 40 percent in four consecutive odd-year general elections (i.e., across eight years), the switch to even-year elections is mandated. Her legislation would also apply to school district and port authority elections, not just cities and towns. [Author’s note, 1/17/24: House Bill 1932 passed out of the House State Government and Tribal Relations Committee on Friday, January 12, with bipartisan support, with amendments that removed the mandate and exempted judges due to a conflict with another state law.]

Either of these bills would go a long way toward ensuring that local electeds have support from more of the local population—that winners share residents’ values and priorities when making decisions that impact everyday life in their town.

Diluting Big Money’s influence by empowering small donors

Back in 2015, the city of Seattle adopted democracy vouchers, an innovative tool to lessen the influence of outsized contributors in political campaigns by giving more power to ordinary constituents. For candidates, it established more stringent disclosure rules and other good-governance measures, while also creating pathways for more people to run for office without depending on personal deep pockets or big campaign donors. The program has broadened participation in elections, helping create more diverse candidate and donor pools and increasing opportunities for small donors to engage with candidates and make their priorities known—again, changing who can win office and how aligned they are with the values of much of the public.

Now, legislators have an opportunity to expand that program across Washington State: HB 1755, sponsored by Rep. Farivar, would create a statewide democracy voucher program for state legislative district races. This means each Washingtonian eligible to make campaign contributions would receive four $25 vouchers to support the candidate(s) of their choice for the state house and senate, increasing their influence against that of special interests and wealthy donors.

And more: Honoring voting rights for incarcerated Washingtonians and protecting voters’ ballots

While Sightline hasn’t done in-depth research on these topics, there are two other priorities that our democracy partners are advancing in the 2024 legislative session. First, restoring voting rights for Washingtonians in the carceral system by only revoking them for crimes punishable by death (HB 2030), ensuring that Washington citizens can vote even when incarcerated. Second, ballot signature curing reform, to create a standardized process for election administrators to fix ballot errors (SB 5890), which disproportionally impact people of color and young voters. These measures would help us move towards a democracy that values all people and all votes, regardless of race, age, or income.

In sum, the governing institutions that shape our everyday lives are made up of people whom voters elect into office. When our elections operate such that they privilege special interests or wealthy donors or extremists, those groups’ priorities skew our institutions to serve them—at the cost of “we the people.”

But when our elections systems are working well for voters and encouraging participation and accountability, it can help people win office who share the public’s priorities and will work toward relevant solutions, from pollution to healthcare, housing affordability to education to good jobs. State leaders have several opportunities this legislative session to improve our elections—and in turn, to better serve people across the Evergreen State.