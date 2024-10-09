Seven ways the apartment ban hurts renters and perpetuates the housing shortage

1. It blocks new homes on most of cities’ land

First, the apartment ban is suppressing the creation of badly needed new housing in huge parts of our cities. The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation estimates that British Columbia needs to build 610,000 more homes by 2030 above current trends, consistent with findings of independent analysts. Housing shortages hurt the most vulnerable, while adding new housing helps reduce upward pressure on rents.

We can’t address those shortages while blocking apartment creation on the vast majority of cities’ residential land.

2. It drives renter displacement and the loss of older, more affordable apartments

Second, the apartment ban in single-detached areas is driving displacement of tenants in existing apartment areas. Under the status quo, with apartments blocked in the vast detached-housing zones of our cities, development is steered instead towards places where apartment buildings are already located, leading to the demolition of older, lower-cost apartments. Burnaby notoriously saw widespread displacement of renters in this manner near Metrotown, and other cities have seen similar patterns of development.

It doesn’t have to be this way: new apartments could be built instead in nearby single-detached areas if cities would allow it.

3. It balloons the costs and risks of building new homes, including for affordable housing developers

Third, exclusionary zoning increases both the costs of new housing and the risk that uncertainty and delay prevent construction altogether. In limited areas where apartment housing is allowed (through an unpredictable discretionary rezoning process), developers of new housing—non-market and market alike—have to compete for scarce parcels, driving up land purchase prices. As a result, even well before a rezoning process, exclusionary zoning artificially increases land prices for the sites where apartments are allowed by keeping them scarce.

For nonprofits trying to build affordable housing, the cost and risk of the rezoning process itself can jeopardize project viability. Higher costs for non-market housing translate directly into higher rents, undermining affordability. In Vancouver, nonprofit housing developers estimate that a rezoning process can easily cost them $500,000 to $1 million, including required pre-development expenditures and fees.

4. It restricts neighborhood choices and segregates apartments to busy, polluted roads

Fourth, by suppressing apartment creation in wealthier areas, exclusionary zoning robs people of the option to live in the areas they choose. Historically, this has been a conscious effort of city officials to ensure certain neighbourhoods are reserved for “the crème de la crème,” as one resident of a wealthy Vancouver area put it.

Instead, residents of most new apartments are forced to live in the restricted areas where building apartments is allowed: on noisy, polluted arterial roads, harming their health and safety. Indeed, one “community vision” document in Vancouver praised this practice of confining new apartments to busy roads because they help “shield, to some extent, adjacent single family homes from the noise of arterial traffic” and “leave large areas of single family unchanged.” Steering development to arterial roads also puts a target on small businesses that may be displaced from low-cost commercial spaces on these streets.

5. It drives sprawl, long commutes, and air pollution

Fifth, when cities like Vancouver block apartments on so much of their land, it pushes people out of the city and spurs more car-dependent sprawl in outlying areas. This means more commuter misery, higher household transportation costs, and increased climate pollution. Indeed, a growing body of research points to ending these exclusionary residential land use policies as a critical climate solution.

6. Its resulting sprawl costs more for public infrastructure

Sixth, channeling development into suburban sprawl increases public infrastructure costs. It’s much more expensive to provide roads, sewers, schools, transit, and other public goods in sprawling suburban developments than in more compact communities. As a recent Metro Vancouver report confirms, “Higher density development forms are associated with lower per capita municipal expenditures for streets and highways, sewer, water, and solid waste.”

The continued imposition of the apartment ban makes addressing long-standing infrastructure deficits more difficult and expensive across Metro Vancouver.

Within cities like Vancouver, denser neighborhoods also contribute proportionally more to the city tax base than do areas with sprawling detached housing, even though providing public infrastructure to the latter is more expensive. Allowing more apartments in low-density areas would increase and broaden the local tax base and help fund important infrastructure investments that have been long neglected.

7. It widens inequalities and hurts economic growth by limiting people’s opportunities

Seventh, excluding people from large high-productivity cities like Vancouver by blocking apartments means excluding them from job opportunities and higher wages, which hurts economic growth and increases inequality. In short, apartment bans make everyone poorer.